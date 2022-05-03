EU prepares oil sanctions against Russia as Hungary resists ban

Slovakia is also seeking an exemption against approving a ban on Russian oil

Thomas Kingsley
Tuesday 03 May 2022 19:16
<p>Ambassadors from EU countries will discuss the proposed oil sanctions when they meet on Wednesday</p>

The European Union is preparing to announce a sixth tranche of sanctions against Russia this week including a possible ban on buying Russian oil.

Throughout the Ukraine war, Kyiv has been vocal that Russia's energy exports to Europe, so far largely exempt from international sanctions, are funding the Kremlin war effort with millions of euros every day

“This package should include clear steps to block Russia's revenues from energy resources,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

