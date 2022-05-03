EU prepares oil sanctions against Russia as Hungary resists ban
Slovakia is also seeking an exemption against approving a ban on Russian oil
The European Union is preparing to announce a sixth tranche of sanctions against Russia this week including a possible ban on buying Russian oil.
Throughout the Ukraine war, Kyiv has been vocal that Russia's energy exports to Europe, so far largely exempt from international sanctions, are funding the Kremlin war effort with millions of euros every day
“This package should include clear steps to block Russia's revenues from energy resources,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies