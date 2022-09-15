‘An insult to the Queen’: Senior Tories condemn China’s invitation to funeral

Senior Conservative MPs are protesting at China being invited to the Queen’s funeral, amid confusion over whether its premier Xi Jinping was put on the guest list.

Tim Loughton – one of 7 MPs and peers sanctioned by Beijing for speaking out against its “genocide” against Uighur Muslims – called the decision “an insult to the memory and dignity of our Queen”.

“It is incredible that the government would contemplate inviting representatives of the government of China to attend such an important international occasion as the State Funeral,” he told The Independent.