Keir Starmer risks fresh clash by ordering Labour frontbenchers not to join picket lines

Several shadow ministers defied the Labour leader last month – when he backed down on threat to discipline them

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Tuesday 26 July 2022 17:00
RMT announce July rail strike after 'paltry' offer from Network Rail

Keir Starmer has set up a fresh clash with his own senior MPs by again ordering them to stay away from picket lines mounted by striking workers.

Several shadow ministers defied the Labour leader by joining protests during last month’s rail dispute – after which he backed down on a threat to discipline them.

But Sir Keir has waded back into the controversy, ahead of fresh rail strikes and the Royal Mail dispute, saying: “The Labour party in opposition needs to be the Labour party in power.

