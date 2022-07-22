Rail workers set to strike on 27 July, union says

Rail workers from 14 train-operating companies will go on strike next Wednesday, it’s been confirmed, crippling rail services across the UK.

More than 40,000 workers will walk out in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The action could disrupt summer holiday travel and crowds heading to Euro 2022 and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The RMT union said there had been no breakthrough in talks, confirming the action first announced last week.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has also announced a strike by its members at Avanti West Coast on the same day.

Other strikes are also planned for five dates next month.

Staff have previously rejected the offer of a 4 per cent pay rise backdated to January, another 2 per cent rise next year and an additional 2 per cent contingent on “modernisation milestones” being met.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Strike action will take place next Wednesday as planned and our members are more determined than ever to secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.

“Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train companies have not offered us anything new.

He said Network Rail had threatened to impose compulsory redundancies and 50 per cent cuts to maintenance work if the union did not withdraw planned strike action.

“The train operating companies have put driver-only operations on the table along with ransacking our members’ terms and conditions,” he added.

In addition, next Saturday, 30 July, members of the drivers’ union Aslef at eight train operators across the country will go on strike.

This action is a cynically timed attempt to derail the start of the Commonwealth Games Department for Transport

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s lead negotiator, said: “Once again the RMT Executive has walked away from ongoing and constructive talks that could have avoided next week’s strike, and it’s now abundantly clear that their political campaign is taking precedence over representing their members’ interests.

“A two-year, 8 per cent deal with a no-compulsory-redundancy guarantee and other benefits and extras was on the table and they have walked away without giving their members a voice or a choice.

“Our door remains open to try and avert this pointless action that will cost strikers dear.

“We will now consider how we will move forward with our reform plans despite the RMT obstinacy.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “It’s now clearer than ever that the RMT has no interest in engaging in constructive discussions and is hell-bent on creating further misery for passengers across the UK.

“This action is a cynically timed attempt to derail the start of the Commonwealth Games, one of the first major events the country has been able to look forward to since the pandemic.

“As well as those travelling to the games, RMT’s actions will affect people in need of urgent care, hardworking families off on long-awaited holidays and day trips, and businesses - all while a fair two-year, 8 per cent deal hasn’t even been put to their members.

“The rail industry has to modernise and be brought into the 21st century for the benefit of passengers and staff.

“We’re extremely disappointed to see that instead of staying at the table, RMT executives have chosen to walk away once more. We continue to encourage RMT to do the right thing by their members and passengers alike and call off the strikes.”

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents passenger and freight operators, said: “Sadly, these RMT strikes will upset passengers’ summer plans, undermine businesses and upend the industry’s recovery, making it more difficult to fund a settlement.

“We want to give our people an increase in pay, but we have a responsibility to do that by making reasonable changes to long outdated working practices - already successfully introduced in some parts of the network - which will improve punctuality, reliability and passenger experience.

“The alternative is to ask passengers to pay more when they too are feeling the squeeze, or asking the taxpayer to contribute even more towards the running of the railway on top of the record amounts spent keeping trains running during the pandemic and with revenue still 20 per cent down on pre-Covid levels. Neither of those options is fair.”