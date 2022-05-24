Reducing TV viewing to less than one hour a day ‘could prevent one in nine cases of coronary heart disease’
A major risk factor for coronary heart disease is sitting for long periods of time rather than being physically active
Reducing TV viewing to less than one hour a day could prevent one in nine cases of coronary heart disease, according to new research.
Watching too much TV is associated with increased risk of heart disease – regardless of an individual’s genetic makeup.
But the new study, published in the journal BMC Medicine, shows that – assuming a causal link – 11 per cent of coronary heart disease cases could be prevented if people watched less than an hour of TV each day.
