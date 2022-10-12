Jacob Rees-Mogg claims parts of economy in ‘good state’ and insists pensions safe
Cabinet minister clashes with BBC host – and reveals his own mortgage payments have gone up
Parts of Britain’s economy are in “good state”, said business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg despite negative growth, the falling pound, rising interest rates and fears for pensions.
Mr Rees-Mogg said official figures showing the economy shrank by 0.3 per cent in August was only “a small amount”, adding that the government stats “can’t be entirely relied on”.
He insisted that pension funds “aren’t at risk” – despite the pound falling again on Tuesday after the Bank of England governor warned its emergency plan aimed at protecting pensions would end on Friday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies