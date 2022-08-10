Jump to content
Jacob Rees-Mogg attack on civil service waste shows photo of empty desks in his own department

Now-deleted photo showed ghostly office within Cabinet Office

Adam Forrest
Wednesday 10 August 2022 15:27
Comments
Jacob Rees-Mogg’s most recent attack on civil service waste included a now-deleted photo of empty desks within his own department.

The government efficiency minister wrote an article claiming civil service chiefs had “not taking efficiency seriously enough” and were “happy to ignore expensive office buildings that are empty”.

Saying he had been “surprised” at the emptiness of Serious Fraud Office, Mr Rees-Mogg’s article for The Sun originally showed a photo of empty desks with the caption: “Rees-Mogg was stunned to find the Serious Fraud Office empty.”

