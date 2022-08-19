Jump to content
Number of young people spending over 30% of income on rent hits five-year high

Experts have called for the government to implement temporary freeze rents

Thomas Kingsley
Friday 19 August 2022 17:15
Comments


Tenants have faced rising rent costs

(PA)

The number of young people under 30-years-old spending more than 30 per cent of their salary on rent has reached a five-year high, new data shows.

It comes as the cost of living crisis is plunging Britain into its worst standard of living crisis in decades with energy bills still set to soar again this autumn.

The analysis by Dataloft, shared with the BBC, aggregates records from 150,000 tenants collected by major tenant referencing companies for the year until the end of June 2022.

Comments

