Pensioner fatally stabbed in Greenford filmed busking to raise money for Ukraine

Footage captures the pensioner who was fatally stabbed in Greenford while riding his mobility scooter busking on his accordion in a bid to raise money for Ukraine.

In the clip, shared after the attack, Thomas O’Halloran, 87-year-old, plays his accordion to the delight of locals while a poster sporting the Ukrainian flag hangs from his mobility scooter basket.

Mr O’Halloran had been riding his mobility scooter in west London, when he was stabbed to death on Tuesday, August 16.

Police believe he managed to travel about 70 metres on his scooter before flagging down a member of the public for help.

