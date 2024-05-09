Escaped ostrich runs along road before ‘window shopping’ in China

Watch the moment an escaped ostrich runs along a road before "window shopping" in China.

The bird broke free from a local farm in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, on Monday 6 May.

Officials from the Sihui City Forestry Bureau were notified and traced the owner, who later reclaimed the ostrich from the store.

Footage shows the bird running down the street alongside cars, before stopping and deciding to look in the shops.

It was only in the area around the shops for 20 minutes before being recaptured.