Prince Harry laughs as he’s asked if he’s ‘happy to be home’ on UK visit

The Duke of Sussex laughed after a reporter asked him if he was “happy to be home” during his visit to the UK this week.

Prince Harry smiled as he left a summit on Tuesday (7 May) at the Honourable Artillery Company’s headquarters in the city that reflected on the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which stages sporting events for wounded, sick or injured veterans or serving military to aid their recovery.

The duke’s spokesperson confirmed he would not be reuniting with King Charles III during his visit.

Prince Harry “hopes” to see his father “soon” after the King’s “full programme” meant a reunion was not possible during his trip to London, his spokesperson added.