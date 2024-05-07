Prince Harry sets out UK trip plans as King to miss reunion

The Duke of Sussex joked about his plans during his trip to the UK as his spokesperson confirmed he would not be reuniting with King Charles III during his visit.

Prince Harry “hopes” to see his father “soon” after the King’s “full programme” meant a reunion was not possible during Harry’s trip to London, his spokesperson added.

Harry is in the UK celebrating the 10th anniversary of his Paralympic-style tournament for wounded veterans and serving military.

He joked during an Invictus summit event he would be spending the evening having dinner with former Invictus Games Foundation trustee Guy Monson.