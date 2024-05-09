Ridley Scott says being made Knight Grand Cross ‘beats Academy Award’

Film director Sir Ridley Scott said he was trying to work out what he had done to merit being made a Knight Grand Cross, as he was honoured by the Prince of Wales.

Sir Ridley, 86, whose filmography includes Gladiator, Blade Runner and Alien, was recognised for services to the UK film industry on Wednesday 8 May.

He suggested the honour “beats an Acadamy Award” as he spoke from Windsor Castle.

“It’s fantastic... I’m very honoured and I’m knocked out,” Sir Ridley said.