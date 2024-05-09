Hull City owner Acun Ilicali reveals real reason behind Liam Rosenior’s exit

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has revealed the real reason behind former manager Liam Rosenior’s shock exit.

Rosenior was sacked by the Championside club on Tuesday (7 May) after missing out on the Championship play-offs.

In an interview with BBC Radio Humberside on Wednesday, Ilicali explained a differing football philosophy was one of the reasons for Rosenio’s departure, but also called him a "fantastic person".

Ilicali said: “There is a football style we want to see on the pitch and from Liam we didn’t see that.”