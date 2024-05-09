‘Real Martha’ says she hasn’t seen ‘misogynistic’ Baby Reindeer series on Netflix

The woman who allegedly inspired a character in Richard Gadd's Netflix series Baby Reindeer has said she has never seen the show and described it as "misogynistic."

Fiona Harvey, 58, gave an interview to Piers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday, 9 May, to “set the record straight after being unmasked by fans”.

The comedian, who plays a fictionalised version of himself who gets stalked by a lonely and mentally ill woman called Martha, has urged viewers to stop trying to uncover the identities of the real people who inspired the show.

Harvey told Morgan: "I haven't watched any of it... I find it horrifying, misogynistic... death threats have been really terrible online."