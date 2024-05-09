Ed Sheeran takes Ipswich Town players out to party to celebrate promotion

Ed Sheeran enjoyed a night out with the Ipswich Town players as they celebrated the club’s promotion to the Premier League on Wednesday evening (8 May).

The singer, who is a huge fan of The Tractor Boys, shared a video of the celebrations on his Instagram page.

He can be seen with his guitar, surrounded by players including Luke Woolfenden and Massimo Luongo as they sing football chants and embrace.

The singer captioned the post: “Took the @ipswichtown lads out for a promotion party tonight @luke_woolfenden and @massluongo (I’m with them now and they want a tag).”