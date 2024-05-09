What is high-functioning anxiety? Doctor explains all you need to know

A doctor has explained more about the signs and symptoms of high-functioning anxiety, and how it can be treated.

Although a person may come across as confident, outgoing, and organised, they could be suffering from the common condition, which usually triggers a “fight response”.

Doctor Amir Khan explains: “People with high-functioning anxiety are often high achievers, outgoing and proactive.

“They strive for perfection but often need assurance from others.

“Accepting you may have it is important. It may affect your appetite and your ability to sleep.”