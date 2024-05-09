Watch: First trailer of Piers Morgan Baby Reindeer’s ‘real Martha’ interview

Watch the first trailer of Piers Morgan’s Baby Reindeer’s “real Martha” interview.

Following Richard Gadd’s hit Netflix show, Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey, 58, who has been labelled the “real Martha”, will appear on Piers Morgan Uncensored to “set the record straight after being unmasked by fans”.

Morgan has now released a trailer ahead of the full interview on Thursday 9 May, which has been met with controversy.

In the clip, the presenter asks Ms Harvey to look directly down the camera and tell her side of the story.