The Duke of Sussex greeted supporters outside St Paul's Cathedral in London on Wednesday, 8 May, where he celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Game as King Charles III hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry attended a service of thanksgiving alongside close relatives of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and a mentor who supported him after her death, along with hundreds from the “Invictus family”.

The ceremony came as the King and Queen Camilla were joined by senior royals and 8,000 attendees at The Sovereign’s Garden Party.

His Majesty and his son have not reunited during Prince Harry’s brief UK visit due to the King’s “full programme."