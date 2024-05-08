King hosts garden party with senior royals as Prince Harry misses reunion

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were joined by the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, 8 May, as the Duke of Sussex celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games at a St Paul’s Cathedral service.

His Majesty and his son have not reunited during Prince Harry’s brief UK visit due to the King’s “full programme”, Harry’s spokesperson said.

Harry was joined at the service of thanksgiving by close relatives of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and a mentor who supported him after her death, along with hundreds from the “Invictus family”.