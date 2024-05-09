‘Real’ Martha sends message to Richard Gadd over Baby Reindeer: ‘Get a job’

Fiona Harvey, who allegedly inspired the character of Martha in Richard Gadd’s Netflix series Baby Reindeer, has told the comedian to “get a life” and claimed she claimed she is exploring options to take legal action against Gadd and the streaming giant.

The 58-year-old lawyer gave an interview to Piers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday, 9 May, to “set the record straight after being unmasked by fans”.

Gadd, who plays a fictionalised version of himself who gets stalked by a lonely and mentally ill woman called Martha, has urged viewers to stop trying to uncover the identities of real people who inspired the show.

Harvey said her message to Gadd was: “Leave me alone please, get a life, get a proper job. I am horrified at what you’ve done.”