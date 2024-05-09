Hailey Bieber reveals baby bump as she announces pregnancy with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has announced her pregnancy in a video showing her baby bump with her husband Justin Bieber.

The model, 27, is expecting her first child with the singer, 30.

Hailey wore a white lace wedding dress in an Instagram video posted to reveal her pregnancy.

The couple, who got married in 2018, shared a kiss in the footage filmed in a field.

They are seen embracing and appear to be renewing their wedding vows.

Fans were delighted by the "Baby Bieber" news, with one commenting on Hailey's Instagram post: "I was dreaming about this moment."