King Charles III joked that he had been “allowed out of my cage” as he visited an army barracks on Thursday, 9 May, after resuming public duties following his cancer diagnosis.

His Majesty apologised to the Army for visiting at the last moment to the 3 Royal School of Military Engineering (3RSME) at Gibraltar Barracks, Minley, Surrey.

Charles, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Engineers, told Lieutenant Colonel Robert Grant: “When this opportunity appeared and I had been allowed out of my cage, I wanted to come to have a look.”