Mike Tyson trains as fans spot ‘fault’ ahead of Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson was filmed training for his upcoming fight against Jake Paul, but fans spotted a “fault” in the clip posted to his Instagram this week.

The former world heavyweight champion, 58, will fight the YouTuber, 27, on 20 July in at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations has confirmed the bout will be sanctioned as a professional boxing match.

Tyson posted a montage of himself training with coach Rafael Cordeiro, prompting fans to demand he upload “unedited footage” to his page.

One social media user wrote: “Has anyone noticed every single training clip is edited after 2-3 punches to tighten up whatever his real speed [is].”