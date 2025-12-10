Moment Luigi Mangione cornered in McDonald’s after police tip off

The moment police cornered CEO shooting suspect Luigi Mangione in a local McDonald’s after an employee tip off has been released by prosecutors.

Mangione had been the subject of a five-day nationwide manhunt following the shooting of United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson in New York in December 2024.

Bodycam footage shows Mangione handing over ID and identifying himself as ‘Mark’ when questioned by police, who had been dispatched to a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania after a call from the restaurant’s manager.

Mangione, 27, has pleaded not guilty to state and federal murder charges.