Police have released audio of a McDonald’s employee’s 911 call after spotting CEO shooting suspect Luigi Mangione at the restaurant.

A manager at a branch of the fast food chain in Altoona, Pennsylvania, contacted authorities following concern from diners.

“ Some other customers were suspicious he looks like the CEO shooter from New York,” the manager told a dispatcher.

The call led to the arrest of Mangione last December, after a nationwide manhunt following the death of United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson.

A judge authorised release of the audio following lobbying from press, after it was played in Manhattan court during pretrial hearing on evidence collected during Mangione’s arrest.