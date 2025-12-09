Congressman reveals why he holds a 15-minute Christmas party

Republican Congressman Tim Burchett has revealed why he hosts just a 15-minute Christmas party every year.

The Tennessee Representative took to social media to explain that he keeps the festive get-together short to avoid getting stuck talking to boring party-goers.

Burchett explained, “you go to a dadgum Christmas party and what happens? You get cornered by somebody who’s half-lit and they got wine breath, and they’re cornering you in the corner — over there and for 15 minutes, and that’s about all you can take. So, I’m thinking, 15 minutes is all you need for a dadgum Christmas party.”