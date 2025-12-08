The sweet text Strictly’s Lewis Cope sent Katya Jones before every performance

Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones has revealed the sweet message Lewis Cope would send her before every performance.

Speaking on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday (8 December) following their elimination from the BBC show at the weekend, the dancer admitted her "favourite part" was a consistent early morning text from her partner.

"Every Saturday, you'd text me at 6am, 'Morning mush, let's do it, we've got this' and then I knew we've got it, he's going to deliver", she said, holding back tears.

Only four couples remain as they head into the semi-finals of the competition.