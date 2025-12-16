Sydney’s Newtown synagogue leader Rabbi Eli Feldman has paid tribute to British-born rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed in the Bondi Beach shooting on Sunday December 14.

Schlanger, 41, served as an assistant rabbi at Chabad, the Jewish cultural group that hosted the Chanukah by the Sea event at Archer Park. He grew up in Temple Fortune, north London, and is a father of five, according to Jewish News.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Rabbi Feldman described Schlanger as “like a brother to me”.

“I knew him for 25 years. I studied together with him when we were teenagers,” he said.

“ He's got a widow, he's got children who don't have a father today,” adding, “What he would say right now is add in light.”