This is the moment police leapt into action to save an elderly man hanging off the roof of his three-story home after slipping while blowing leaves.

Officers Jason Sikoski and Kaleb Girard from Tampa Police Department in Florida were able to reach the man and pull him to safety on December 10.

The man had been clearing leaves from his roof when he slipped and fell and was left dangling over the drop. Fortunately, police were able to respond quickly and rescue him.