Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
02:35
Todd Boehly says Chelsea plan coming together as team is playing ‘beautiful football’
Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly says the team’s recent form proves their plan is “coming together” under Mauricio Pochettino.
Speaking at a Sportico conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday 8 May, he praised the club for playing “beautiful football”.
The Blues have shown improvement in recent weeks, drawing away from home with Champions League-chasing Aston Villa before comfortably beating Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham in back-to-back games at Stamford Bridge.
With three games left in the Premier League season, Chelsea now have a real opportunity to qualify for European football.
“You could really start to see what we were working on coming together,” Boehly said of recent results.
Up next
03:28
Music Box season 10 launches with indie rock band Wings of Desire
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
01:07
L’Oreal Glotion, Tom Ford Black Orchid and everything else
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
03:28
Music Box season 10 launches with indie rock band Wings of Desire
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:13
Robert Jenrick says ‘truth needs to be told’ as he releases new video
00:32
‘Mystery’ whale carcass measuring 44ft seen on bow of cruise ship
00:35
Huge fire rages at Cannock industrial estate with smoke seen for miles
00:53
Putin lays flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier on Victory Day
00:28
Aftermath of Michican tornadoes captured in devastating footage
56:02
‘Make the journey part of your holiday’, say slow travel experts
01:08
Humza Yousaf jokes about ‘breakup’ with Greens as coalition deal ends
00:54
Bridge collapses into river in China during powerful floods
00:27
Hugh Grant joins ex Elizabeth Hurley at Strictly Confidential premiere
00:27
Israel’s Eurovision act met with boos and ‘Free Palestine’ chants
00:40
Ridley Scott says being made Knight Grand Cross ‘beats Academy Award’
00:45