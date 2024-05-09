Todd Boehly says Chelsea plan coming together as team is playing ‘beautiful football’

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly says the team’s recent form proves their plan is “coming together” under Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking at a Sportico conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday 8 May, he praised the club for playing “beautiful football”.

The Blues have shown improvement in recent weeks, drawing away from home with Champions League-chasing Aston Villa before comfortably beating Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham in back-to-back games at Stamford Bridge.

With three games left in the Premier League season, Chelsea now have a real opportunity to qualify for European football.

“You could really start to see what we were working on coming together,” Boehly said of recent results.