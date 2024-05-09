Elizabeth Hurley was joined by two of her ex-partners Hugh Grant and Arun Nayar at the UK premiere of her new film Strictly Confidential.

The 58-year-old dazzled in a green sequin dress as she attended the premiere of her son Damian’s directorial debut in London on Wednesday (8 May).

Grant, who is godfather to Damian, 22, smiled as they posed on the red carpet together.

The actors have remained good friends over the years following their split over 20 years ago.