The Spice Girls are joined by Cruz Beckham for an impromptu performance at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday in this unseen video.

Posh Spice’s 19-year-old son shared the clip on Instagram on Wednesday (8 May) where he is seen taking to the stage to perform with his mother.

Cruz accompanied Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and his mother as they sang a snippet of their hit 1996 single Mama.

After performing the chorus, the girl band started laughing and stopped singing prompting Mel B to ask guests “Are we in tune? I'm not sure we are”.