Prince William joins in volleyball game with children on Cornwall beach

The Prince of Wales joined children on Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall, for an impromptu game of volleyball on Thursday, 9 May.

Prince William, who is also the Duke of Cornwall, met teenagers from a local lifesaving club one of the UK’s most popular beaches.

The prince runs the the Duchy of Cornwall, a portfolio of land, property, and investments valued at more than £1bn, which provide an income for the heir to the throne.

During the visit, William asked a group of teenagers: “What is it like out there? Looks good for a few waves.”

He also met RNLI members who patrol the beach and on-duty lifeguards in the lifeboat station.