Moment Nikola Jokic finds out he has won third NBA MVP in four years

Watch the moment Nikola Jokic finds out he has been named NBA MVP once again.

The Denver Nuggets star from Serbia was announced on Wednesday night (8 May) as the league’s Most Valuable Player, his third time winning the award in the past four seasons, a feat that just six other players in league history have accomplished.

He averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists.

Others averaged more in each category — and Jokic has had better years in each of those categories — but he was the only player to rank in the NBA’s top 10 in points, rebounds and assists per game this season.