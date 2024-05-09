Watch: CCTV shows theft of 3,000-year-old gold jewellery from museum

Two people suspected of stealing Bronze Age gold artefacts from a museum in Cambridgeshire were filmed on CCTV released by police.

A golden torc and a gold bracelet were taken from Ely Museum on Tuesday, 7 May between midnight and 2am.

The items are dated back to around 3,000 years ago.

Images showed two people in hooded tops climbing through a window at the museum.

Footage from a second camera shows two people rushing past, then returning in the opposite direction, one of them apparently carrying a rucksack.

Police are seeking two people seen on e-scooters close to the museum.