Jude Bellingham emotionally embraced Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos after reaching the Champions League final in dramatic fashion.

The newly-crowned La Liga champions staged a stunning comeback in their semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich, scoring two goals at the death to win 2-1 on the night and advance 4-3 on aggregate.

“This is real,” Bellingham was told as he embraced Kroos on the pitch at the Bernabeu.

The 20-year-old will feature in the showpiece event at Wembley on 1 June, where Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in search of their 15th European crown.