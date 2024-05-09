Independent TV
Emotional Jude Bellingham embraces Real Madrid teammates after reaching Champions League final
Jude Bellingham emotionally embraced Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos after reaching the Champions League final in dramatic fashion.
The newly-crowned La Liga champions staged a stunning comeback in their semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich, scoring two goals at the death to win 2-1 on the night and advance 4-3 on aggregate.
“This is real,” Bellingham was told as he embraced Kroos on the pitch at the Bernabeu.
The 20-year-old will feature in the showpiece event at Wembley on 1 June, where Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in search of their 15th European crown.
