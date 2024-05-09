Watch: Boeing plane’s tyre in pieces after exploding during landing at Turkey airport

A Corendon Airlines Boeing 737 plane’s front tyre burst upon landing at an airport in southern Turkey on Thursday, 9 May.

Almost 200 people were evacuated from the aircraft at Gazipasa airport near the Mediterranean coastal town of Alanya.

Turkey’s transportation ministry said no one was hurt in the incident

Officials said the front landing gear strut was damaged on the plane, arriving from Cologne, as it landed.

Burst tyres on landing are relatively common and typically require minor repairs, but can trigger a search for tyre debris or in some cases a passenger evacuation, experts say.