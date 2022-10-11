Liz Truss accused of ‘betraying’ renters as no-fault eviction ban could be ditched

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of betraying renters over plans that could see a promised ban on no-fault evictions ditched and affordable home requirements dropped.

Labour and housing campaigners were quick to hit out at a report detailing Tory plans to drastically reform housing regulations.

One of the most eye-catching proposals would see some developers handed an exemption from building affordable homes, as well as plans to scrap some environmental protections, according to The Times.