Liz Truss accused of ‘betraying’ renters as no-fault eviction ban could be ditched

Government also said to be considering plan to drop affordable housing requirements

Adam Forrest
Tuesday 11 October 2022 17:55
<p>Renters face both rising rents and evictions </p>

Renters face both rising rents and evictions

(PA)

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of betraying renters over plans that could see a promised ban on no-fault evictions ditched and affordable home requirements dropped.

Labour and housing campaigners were quick to hit out at a report detailing Tory plans to drastically reform housing regulations.

One of the most eye-catching proposals would see some developers handed an exemption from building affordable homes, as well as plans to scrap some environmental protections, according to The Times.

