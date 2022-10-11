Liz Truss - live: IMF predicts slower growth rate for UK next year amid high inflation
Britain will see slower economic growth in 2023 as consumer spending catches up with rampant inflation and higher interest rates, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.
In a forecast prepared before the government unveiled its mini-budget which set out sweeping tax cuts, including on stamp duty and income tax, the IMF projected a growth rate of 3.6 per cent in 2022, a 0.4 per cent upgrade to its previous forecast in July.
The growth, however, falls sharply to just 0.3 per cent in 2023 with IMF downgrading its forecast by 0.2 per cent from a previous 0.5 per cent estimate.
“The fiscal package is expected to lift growth somewhat above the forecast in the near term, while complicating the fight against inflation,” it said.
It added that there have been investor concerns about the UK’s fiscal and inflation outlook since the debt-financed tax cuts were announced which has also led to a sharp fall in the value of the pound.
