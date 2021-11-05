The carbon footprints of the richest one per cent on Earth in 2030 will be 30 times greater than the level compatible with the 1.5C Paris Agreement goal, researchers predict.

The world’s wealthiest would need to cut their emissions by around 97 per cent compared with when the Paris deal was signed in 2015, the study commissioned by Oxfam concludes.

The charity says a “tiny elite appear to have a free pass to pollute”.