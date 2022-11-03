UN envoy warns Rishi Sunak against ‘troubling’ austerity cuts

A United Nations envoy has warned Rishi Sunak that a new wave of austerity cuts would fuel further poverty across Britain and could breach human rights obligations.

Olivier de Schutter, the UN rapporteur on extreme poverty, said he was “extremely troubled” by the prospect of public spending cuts – as the prime minister looks to balance the books after the disastrous mini-Budget.

Mr Sunak is believed to be mulling a 50-50 split of spending cuts and tax rises for the 17 November Budget, as he and chancellor Jeremy Hunt address a black hole of up to £50bn.