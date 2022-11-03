Interest rates UK - latest: Bank of England expected to confirm biggest rise in 33 years
Hike of 0.75 percentage points forecast, which would take base rate to 3%
Economists are expecting the Bank of England today to announce a 0.75 percentage-point rise in the base rate – to 3 per cent – in what would be the biggest hike for 33 years.
The move could push up by hundreds of pounds the amount that mortgage holders have to pay every month.
It would be the biggest single increase since 1989, and would also be the eighth time in a row that the Bank has hiked interest rates. Less than a year ago the rate was 0.1 per cent.
The Bank is trying to curb inflation by raising rates. However, the decision-makers could be divided over the size of the hike, with some possibly opting for a 0.5 percentage-point increase.
The Bank’s monetary policy committee meets eight times a year to decide interest rate policy. The announcement, which will be at noon, will be welcomed by savers if any increase in base rates is passed on.
The Bank of England began selling its massive gilt holdings on Tuesday, following a tumultuous two months for financial markets after former prime minister Liz Truss and ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sparked a rout in gilts and sent the pound tumbling to an all-time low against the US dollar.
Bank expected to reveal biggest rate rise since 1980s
The Bank of England is expected to unveil the biggest interest rate rise since the 1980s today as it tries to control the runaway inflation that is battering British households.
In a crunch meeting, the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee will make a decision that could push up the amount that millions of mortgage-holders have to pay their banks every month.
The decision is expected to push up the Bank’s base interest rate from 2.25 per cent to 3 per cent, the highest since 2008. Mortgages are decided against this rate.
If - as expected - the Bank raises interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, it would be the biggest single increase since 1989.
