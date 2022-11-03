There are approaching 1,000 fewer mortgage deals to choose from than there were at this time last year, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) (PA Archive)

Economists are expecting the Bank of England today to announce a 0.75 percentage-point rise in the base rate – to 3 per cent – in what would be the biggest hike for 33 years.

The move could push up by hundreds of pounds the amount that mortgage holders have to pay every month.

It would be the biggest single increase since 1989, and would also be the eighth time in a row that the Bank has hiked interest rates. Less than a year ago the rate was 0.1 per cent.

The Bank is trying to curb inflation by raising rates. However, the decision-makers could be divided over the size of the hike, with some possibly opting for a 0.5 percentage-point increase.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee meets eight times a year to decide interest rate policy. The announcement, which will be at noon, will be welcomed by savers if any increase in base rates is passed on.

The Bank of England began selling its massive gilt holdings on Tuesday, following a tumultuous two months for financial markets after former prime minister Liz Truss and ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sparked a rout in gilts and sent the pound tumbling to an all-time low against the US dollar.