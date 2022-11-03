Jump to content

The consequences of the 0.75 per cent interest rate hike will be huge for those who are exposed to them

Editorial: Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak have one major economic task to accomplish: undo the damage of their predecessors

Thursday 03 November 2022 21:30
(Dave Brown)

The consequences of the 0.75 per cent interest rate hike will be huge for those who are exposed to them – primarily the relatively small number of people on tracker mortgages, and those with businesses on tracker loans. Such a hike is likely to add £100 a month to a typical mortgage.

Thankfully, mortgages that track the Bank of England base rate are relatively rare. And those who will have to remortgage soon are likely to find that rates remain lower than just a month or so ago, when lenders had to take instant and severe action to mitigate against the consequences of one of the superficially cleverest chancellors in the country’s history – Kwasi Kwarteng – having delivered the most chaotic mini-Budget in living memory, at the very least.

But there are political consequences, too. At the same time as hiking interest rates, the Bank of England also forecast two long years of recession. It has been pointed out, many times, that rates are now the highest they have been since late 2008. That was when they were slashed to almost zero in response to the recession caused by the global banking crisis. Cutting rates is the standard response to recession. Jacking them up at the same time as predicting one is not.

