Pound falls after Bank of England hikes interest rates

The pound has dropped after the Bank of England’s aggressive 0.75 percentage-point rate rise and warnings of a recession lasting two years.

Sterling fell 1.4 per cent, to 1.123 against the US dollar and was 0.8 per cent lower against the euro at 1.15.

The Bank raised the base rate to 3 per cent – its highest level since 2008 – in the largest increase in 33 years.

The Monetary Policy Committee had warned last month that growing inflationary pressures would require a stronger response than previously thought.

As members voted to raise the base rate, they warned that the UK could be on course for the longest recession since reliable records began in the 1920s.

Gross domestic product (GDP) could shrink for every quarter for two years, with growth only coming back in the middle of 2024, they said.

However the Bank cautioned that this forecast is based on interest rates reaching as high as 5.2 per cent, which the Bank said it did not necessarily expect to happen.

A recession could be drawn out, but will be less than half as severe as the 2008 financial crisis, it said.

More follows...