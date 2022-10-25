Rishi Sunak could be forced out in six months, says Labour as ‘fuming’ Tories cancel membership
Angry Conservative members say Sunak coronation left them ‘fuming’
Incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak could be forced out as Conservative leader by disgruntled Boris Johnson loyalists within six months, according to Labour.
It comes as some Tory supporters have cancelled their memberships after Mr Sunak was named as Liz Truss’s successor, with one saying they felt the party had been “destroyed from within”.
While some grassroots Tories felt “delighted” by the news, others said the move has left them “fuming” that members were not able to vote for candidates to take over at No 10.
