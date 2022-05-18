Sunak considering £600 payment to help poorer families heat homes

Three million less well-off households could be given a payment of up to £600 to help them with fuel bills, under plans being considered by chancellor Rishi Sunak.

It is understood that a one-off increase in the Warm Homes Discount – currently worth £150 a year – is one option being looked at by the chancellor, who is coming under growing pressure to deliver a package of help for the cost-of-living crisis.

A Treasury source this morning said that no plans had so far been finalised and Mr Sunak continues to consider “a wide range” of possible policy responses.