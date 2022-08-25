Government wrong to ‘empower scientists’ on Covid lockdowns, says Rishi Sunak

Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak has claimed scientists were handed too much power during the Covid pandemic as he attacked the government’s approach to lockdowns.

The former chancellor said he “wasn’t allowed to talk about the trade-off” of lockdowns during the early phases of the crisis – condemning the “fear narrative” which drove public messaging.

Mr Sunak suggested Boris Johnson let lockdown go on too long, and claimed the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) group advising the PM edited its minutes to hide dissenting opinions.