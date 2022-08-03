Under a fifth of Tory members believe the most likely outcome at the next general election is a Commons majority if Rishi Sunak succeeds Boris Johnson in No 10, according to a new poll.

Two-and-a-half years after the outgoing prime minister won the Tories’ biggest majority since Margaret Thatcher, the survey by YouGov found the Conservative faithful were doubtful of a major electoral success.

The figures for Mr Sunak – the former chancellor – are most stark, with just 19 per cent of those polled suggesting the “most likely” result after the next election would be a Conservative majority in the Commons.