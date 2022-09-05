Rishi Sunak’s campaign to be prime minister was over before it began. Too many Conservative Party members had their doubts about him. Two surveys of them were carried out on 7 July, the day Boris Johnson announced that he would stand down as prime minister.

In one, by YouGov, Sunak was five points behind Liz Truss in a series of possible head-to-head contests; in the other, by Opinium, he was four points ahead. This was before Conservative MPs were balloted to produce the shortlist of two, and many people, including me, assumed that support for Sunak would grow as the campaign progressed. Instead, as he coasted through the MPs stage of the election to his place in the final two, opinion among party members was moving in the other direction.

We can see now, looking back at other YouGov polls carried out while MPs were voting, that not only would he lose to Truss, he would probably have lost to Penny Mordaunt or Kemi Badenoch, if one of them had emerged as the other candidate in the final round.